‘Tell them’ – reactions as Bobrisky addresses ladies who go to their boyfriend’s house to do housewife work (video)

By Olumide
bobrisky

Nigerian controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky is at it again and this time he issued a statement criticizing girlfriends who go to their boyfriend’s house to do housewife work.

In the video, Bobrisky could be heard talking about how much slavery it is for a lady to go to her boyfriend’s house to do the work of a housewife.

According to Bobrisky, any guy that wants a lady to act as his housewife should propose and get married to her first.

Reactions have trailed his statement, while many hailed Bobrisky, others were of the opinion that the crossdresser should mind his business.

