‘Tell them’ – reactions as Bobrisky addresses ladies who go to their boyfriend’s house to do housewife work (video)

Nigerian controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky is at it again and this time he issued a statement criticizing girlfriends who go to their boyfriend’s house to do housewife work.

In the video, Bobrisky could be heard talking about how much slavery it is for a lady to go to her boyfriend’s house to do the work of a housewife.

According to Bobrisky, any guy that wants a lady to act as his housewife should propose and get married to her first.

See video below;

Reactions have trailed his statement, while many hailed Bobrisky, others were of the opinion that the crossdresser should mind his business.