The 4th floor of life looks great – Timi Dakolo celebrates 40th birthday

Talented Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has taken to his social media handle to celebrate his 40th birthday today January 20.
Timi Dakolo who shared a photo on his IG account also recounted some of his experience.
The singer also prayed for a quality life and to laugh as much as he can.
Timi Dakolo wrote;
Happy Birthday To me. I am so overjoyed. I can’t believe I am 40. It was just yesterday I was writing Waec and doing revision on my PN Okeke. It was just yesterday I was dreaming working in Shell and stay in shell camp. Take my granny abroad and buy her everything. Anyways. I just want to live a quality life and laugh as hard as I can.The 4th floor of life looks great.
