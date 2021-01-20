The 4th floor of life looks great – Timi Dakolo celebrates 40th birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Talented Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has taken to his social media handle  to celebrate his 40th birthday today January 20.

Timi Dakolo who shared a photo on his IG account also recounted some of his experience.

See also: ”l bought cups of rice on credit” – Singer, Chioma Jesus recounts grass to grace story

The singer also prayed for a quality life and to laugh as much as he can.

Timi Dakolo wrote;

 

Happy Birthday To me. I am so overjoyed. I can’t believe I am 40. It was just yesterday I was writing Waec and doing revision on my PN Okeke. It was just yesterday I was dreaming working in Shell and stay in shell camp. Take my granny abroad and buy her everything. Anyways. I just want to live a quality life and laugh as hard as I can.The 4th floor of life looks great.

