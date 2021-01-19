TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


The blogger may be right, I know someone she has slept with – Man reacts to Omotola Jalade’s infidelity allegations

Entertainment
By San
omotola-jolade

More troubles mount for Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde as man claims she has had an affair with someone’s husband that he personally knows.

Recall the actress called the attention of her fans and media audience to allegations of having an affair with Nigerian politician, Adams Oshiomole.

Catch up here: Omotola Jalade blows hot as Instagram blogger accuses her of having an affair with Adams Oshiomole

While reacting to the news, a Facebook user took to the comments section of TheInfoNg page to claim that the blogger’s reports might be true as he knows someone in the United states the actress has been with

“The blogger may be wrong but trust me, she was like that before now..I know she slept with someone’s husband i know personally he is based in the US now.”

