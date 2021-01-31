The dog dey see vision? Nigerians react to price of 6 months old dog fixed at 1.1million naira

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Olumide

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the price of a dog fixed at N1.1 million by the seller.

The seller identified as @Kidmarleymusic on Saturday took to his Twitter handle to share photos of a dog which he said is 6 months old.

According to Kidmarley music, the price of the dog is available for negotiation if there is a buyer for it.

However, the post has sparked reactions on social media as Nigerians have taken to their handles to react with many asking if the dog has other abilities to warrant such an expensive price.

Others, who are dog lovers however, took turn to show off their dogs.

See the post below;

