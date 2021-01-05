The moment Simi used her daughter, Adejare’s leg as a microphone while singing (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Nigerian artiste, song writer and mother of one, Simi has been spotted in a trending video using her daughter, Adejare’s leg as a microphone.

In the video, Simi could be seen having a nice time with her daughter and using her leg as a microphone while she sang.

The video has however, earned different reactions on social media with many hailing Simi and her daughter.

Others were of the opinion that Adejare must turn out to be a singer like her mother when she comes of age.

Watch the video below;

Adejare is the daughter of celebrity couples and singers, Adekunle Gold and Simi.

