Third Mainland Bridge to be closed for 3 Days, from January 30 – February 1

According the statement released by the Lagos State Government via its Twitter handle, the state has announced plans to totally close the Third Mainland Bridge to all traffic for three days, from Saturday, January 30 – February 1, 2021, to enable completion of repair works on the double-sized expansion joints without any interruptions.

In a statement issued today, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, assured that the bridge repair works are being done assiduously to ensure that the set deadline for reopening the entire bridge to motorists is met.

Oladeinde advised motorists driving from Ogudu, Alapere and Gbagada to use Ikorodu Road, Jibowu and Yaba as alternative routes.

While Iyana-Oworonsoki bound traffic from the Lagos Island, Iddo, Oyingbo, Adekunle and Yaba should use Herbert Macaulay Way, Jibowu and Ikorodu Road as alternative routes.

The Commissioner affirmed that Traffic Management Personnel will be deployed and stationed along the affected routes to minimise and address any traffic impediments during the closure.

Oladeinde appealed to road users to cooperate with the State Government in its efforts to ensure improved mobility through the free flow of vehicular movements on roads.