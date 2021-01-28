TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress, Mercy Johnson pens down tributes to her look alike…

RMD shares lovely family photos to mark his wife’s 49th birthday

Actress, Kemi Afolabi on bed rest after housewarming party…

Nollywood Actor, Ernest Asuzu Is Dead

Those Who Burnt My House Will Run Mad In 48 Hours – Igboho

“I’ve Been Sleeping With My Father-In-Law & My Husband, Now…

Actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola ‘adopts’ a girl child after…

It’s going to take a lifetime trying to find a girl like me…

If you fall under anointing and you break anything, you will pay…

Third Mainland Bridge to be closed for 3 Days, from January 30 – February 1

News
By Olumide

According the statement released by the Lagos State Government via its Twitter handle, the state has announced plans to totally close the Third Mainland Bridge to all traffic for three days, from Saturday, January 30 – February 1, 2021, to enable completion of repair works on the double-sized expansion joints without any interruptions.

In a statement issued today, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, assured that the bridge repair works are being done assiduously to ensure that the set deadline for reopening the entire bridge to motorists is met.

Oladeinde advised motorists driving from Ogudu, Alapere and Gbagada to use Ikorodu Road, Jibowu and Yaba as alternative routes.

READ ALSO

Couples must obtain clearance to hold weddings – Lagos…

No room for cross-over service in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu warns…

While Iyana-Oworonsoki bound traffic from the Lagos Island, Iddo, Oyingbo, Adekunle and Yaba should use Herbert Macaulay Way, Jibowu and Ikorodu Road as alternative routes.

The Commissioner affirmed that Traffic Management Personnel will be deployed and stationed along the affected routes to minimise and address any traffic impediments during the closure.

Oladeinde appealed to road users to cooperate with the State Government in its efforts to ensure improved mobility through the free flow of vehicular movements on roads.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress, Mercy Johnson pens down tributes to her look alike younger sister and…

RMD shares lovely family photos to mark his wife’s 49th birthday

Actress, Kemi Afolabi on bed rest after housewarming party (Photo)

Nollywood Actor, Ernest Asuzu Is Dead

Those Who Burnt My House Will Run Mad In 48 Hours – Igboho

“I’ve Been Sleeping With My Father-In-Law & My Husband, Now I’m Pregnant…

Actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola ‘adopts’ a girl child after years of…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Lady Evangelist” slams women who joined Silhouette Challenge…

If you can’t buy her iPhone 12 or bone straight this Valentine, let her find…

Watch as BBNaija’s Nengi shows off dance steps as she arrives in Ghana for meet…

Third Mainland Bridge to be closed for 3 Days, from January 30 – February…

Ladies bare it all in the latest social media dance trend, #Silhouettechallenge…

Bobrisky gifts a loyal fan N1Million, a phone and an all expense paid trip to…

How My Ex-Girlfriend Tried To Extort $5 Million From Me – Dangote

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More