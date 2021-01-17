TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Three years after her failed marriage, Actress, Damilola Adegbite hints on her new found love

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Three years after her marriage to actor, Chris Attoh failed, Nollywood actress, Damilola Adegbite has hinted on her newfound love.

According to the 35-year-old, her new man busted her in a club and took her home after she lied to him.

Sharing a video of herself, the mother of two wrote;

She wrote, ” Remembering the good old days of 11’45. Once I enter the club, everywhere must scatter! I loved and still love to dance. This one time, I lied to my boyfriend I was at home. Not knowing one of the bouncers had called him to tell him I was grinding on the dance floor like a maniac and Lagos boys eyes don dey shine o. He called me and me and my girls ran into the toilet. I was forming sleep. He told me to jejely just carry my bag and meet him outside. Oga came to the club to get me in his PJs! E no wan hear story Crazy *ss dude”

Via Instagram
