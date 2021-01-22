“Together forever” – Nigerian Man Says As He Takes Blood Oath With His Girlfriend

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By San

A Nigerian man, Chinedu’m Johnny Am andianaeze has taken to social media to share a photo showing the blood covenant he made with his girlfriend.

In his post on Facebook, Chinedu’m congratulated himself and his girlfriend for successfully taking a blood oath which he claimed signifies the love they share and their decision to spend the rest of their days together.

In similar article, A Kenyan man identified as Mekau on Twitter has revealed that he and his ex girlfriend took a blood oath never to depart each other but life happened to them and neither of them could hold on to the end of their oaths.

See what he said: I did blood covenant with my ex, how can I undo it now that we’ve broken up – Man laments (Photo)

