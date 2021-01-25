‘Too much women can destroy you’ – Reno Omokri advises men to stop sampling women

Popular author, Reno Omokri has issued an advice to men as he urged them to stick to one woman and avoid dating several women all in the name of proving they are men.

According to Reno Omokri, too much women can destroy men as he advised them to stop sampling women like a DJ sampling records.

He stressed that God created men to achieve exploits not to achieve sexploits.

He wrote;

“Dear men,

Sweets are delicious, but too much can kill. Women are delightful, but too much women can destroy you. Stop sampling women like a DJ samples records. You are a man. Not a dog. God created you to achieve exploits not to achieve sexploits.”