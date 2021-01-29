Toyin Abraham, Nkechi Blessing others react to Mercy Aigbe’s new breathtaking photo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

A list Nollywood actresses, Toyin Abraham, Nkechi Blessing and a few others have reacted to the breathtaking photo Mercy Aigbe shared of herself.

In the photo, Mercy Aigbe was seen dressed in a great gatsby themed outfit. According to the 43-year-old, she was styled by the famous ceolumineeofficial.

Captioning the new photo, the mother of two wrote;

“Do not give your past the power, to define your future …Agbeke star”

See the photo below;

Some of Mercy’s colleagues in the movie Industry decided to storm her comment section to admire the mother of two.

@toyin_abraham wrote “This is so beautiful”

@nkechiblessingsunday wrote “Naaaa this is beautiful”

@didiekanem wrote “simply gorgeous”

@mo_bimpe wrote “Absolutely beautiful”

@ambipearl2811 wrote “You look like a beautiful cartoon character”

@mercifiedarmy wrote “All the whole world firefighters combine can’t quench this… I am flabbergasted, even sef I am dumbfounded. Dazzling queen”

