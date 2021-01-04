Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi says he is single and searching, wife and Nigerians react (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By OluA

Nigerians on Instagram have reacted to a video Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham’s shared of her husband on her official Instagram page.

In the video, Toyin Abraham‘s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi was seen jumping on a challenge that was initiated by popular Nigerian singer, Falz, for men who are single and searching.

According to the father of two, he is single, searching and ready to mingle.

Captioning the video, the mother of one wrote;

“Na wa o @kolawoleajeyemi single bawo @falzthebahdguy see what u cause.. MEN ARE……………..”

Watch the video below;

See how some Nigerians reacted to the video below;

@thephenomenal_girl wrote “Eskiss me Sir, plizzz we don’t like this kinda rough play. Stopeeet Sir”

@omoaseda wrote “Thunder faya that Single and Searching”

@debbie_shokoya wrote “You Kukuma Help Him Do The Toasting Fast Single Biti Bawo!! After How Many Children”

@dbee_bee wrote “Men are what they are o single bawo”

@senior1340 wrote “Humhumm wait make toyin cach you oo”

@dazzlesdeluxe wrote “@kolawoleajeyemi single book, road don block taytay! Mum Ire ni no rival”

@fatimababalolaodenira wrote “Laughing seriously, omo ilu mi. U don’t need to mingle. You are married”

@raymondagaba1 wrote “I was like single bawo @kolawoleajeyemi please ooo

