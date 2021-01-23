Toyin Lawani advises people with maids and staff after discovering one of her staff was wearing her bra (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Olumide
Popular stylist and entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani, in a latest statement has advised Nigerians that have domestic staff to always check on them.

Toyin Lawani issued this advice after she found out that one of her staff was sharing her bra with her.

Toyin in a video she shared said

”Guys, please be very very careful. Your maids and staff might be sharing your underwears with you and you might not know. I found out something. I found out one of my staff with my bra. Imagine. My bra! My bra is like sharing my pant.

Why would you want to take my bra and want to wear it? It’s not funny. If they want to kill somebody now, they would now say go and bring her underwear.”

Watch video below:

