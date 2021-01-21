Trump’s Travel Ban On Nigeria, Others Reversed By Biden

United States President, Joe Biden started his first day in office by erasing some actions of former President Donald Trump.

In his first executive orders, Biden reversed Trump’s policies on the coronavirus pandemic, immigration, and climate change.

Biden canceled the ban which restricted travel to the U.S. from mostly Muslim nations.

The countries are Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen, Chad, North Korea, Venezuela, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan, and Tanzania.

At the Oval Office’s Resolute Desk, Biden rolled out 15 orders and two other action items.

Biden has made mask wearing in all federal buildings and during interstate travel mandatory.

“It’s requiring, as I said all along, where I have authority, mandating masks be worn, social distancing be kept on federal property,” he told reporters.

He also signed orders for America to formally rejoin the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Paris climate agreement.

Biden is stopping Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s actions that cause family separation.

He has also halted construction of the wall along the US-Mexico border.

Two orders aim to provide immediate financial relief to the millions of Americans who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

Biden also signed another three to address racial disparities and inequities within the U.S. government and its operations.

He inked a decree directing the federal bureaucracy to conduct reviews and isolate any racial inequities in how government resources are allocated.

This dissolves the 1776 Commission, a Trump advisory committee established last September.