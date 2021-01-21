TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

24hrs after Omotola was accused of an affair with Oshiomole,…

Police van kill mother, child while chasing suspected yahoo boys…

The blogger may be right, I know someone she has slept with…

Watch the moment Donald Trump left the White House for the last…

‘Meeting You On Facebook Wasn’t A Mistake’ – Actor Junior Pope…

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare reveals why she sleeps Naked at…

‘Real men don’t shave their armpits’ –…

Kamala Harris’ husband becomes the first ever “Second…

IK Ogbonna’s ex-wife Sonia shares sultry photo for birthday

Trump’s Travel Ban On Nigeria, Others Reversed By Biden

News
By San

United States President, Joe Biden started his first day in office by erasing some actions of former President Donald Trump.

In his first executive orders, Biden reversed Trump’s policies on the coronavirus pandemic, immigration, and climate change.

Biden canceled the ban which restricted travel to the U.S. from mostly Muslim nations.

READ ALSO

Police van kill mother, child while chasing suspected yahoo…

Watch the moment Donald Trump left the White House for the…

The countries are Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen, Chad, North Korea, Venezuela, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan, and Tanzania.

At the Oval Office’s Resolute Desk, Biden rolled out 15 orders and two other action items.

Biden has made mask wearing in all federal buildings and during interstate travel mandatory.

“It’s requiring, as I said all along, where I have authority, mandating masks be worn, social distancing be kept on federal property,” he told reporters.

He also signed orders for America to formally rejoin the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Paris climate agreement.

Biden is stopping Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s actions that cause family separation.

He has also halted construction of the wall along the US-Mexico border.

Two orders aim to provide immediate financial relief to the millions of Americans who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

Biden also signed another three to address racial disparities and inequities within the U.S. government and its operations.

He inked a decree directing the federal bureaucracy to conduct reviews and isolate any racial inequities in how government resources are allocated.

This dissolves the 1776 Commission, a Trump advisory committee established last September.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

24hrs after Omotola was accused of an affair with Oshiomole, chats between her…

Police van kill mother, child while chasing suspected yahoo boys In Warri…

The blogger may be right, I know someone she has slept with – Man reacts…

Watch the moment Donald Trump left the White House for the last time as US…

‘Meeting You On Facebook Wasn’t A Mistake’ – Actor Junior Pope Celebrates His…

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare reveals why she sleeps Naked at night

‘Real men don’t shave their armpits’ – Tiwa…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Odunlade Adekola organizes surprise birthday for his alleged side chic, Eniola…

Trump’s Travel Ban On Nigeria, Others Reversed By Biden

Nigerian Couple Buys Their First House 2 years After Relocating To Canada

Marriage Is Just A Title – Married Man Says As He ‘Toasts’…

“Many are miserable today because they married quick” – Reno Omokri advises…

Valentine’s day:The energy lovers are planning to use for sex &…

BBNaija’s Bisola Aiyeola slays in beautiful dress to mark 35th (photos)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More