Twitter suspends Trump permanently

News
By Olumide
Footage of George Floyd's death is "a very shocking sight" - President Trump
President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order aimed at curbing protections for social media giants, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter has permanently suspended President Donald Trump’s handle.

This comes as the US President was accused of using it for sedition.

The reports revealed that following the US Capitol invasion, Trump seemed to have posted tweets that tactically supported further opposition to the incoming administration.

Some rioters are reportedly planning further attacks on state capitol buildings on January 17, three days to the inauguration of Joe Biden as President.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence”, Twitter said.

The social media platform said in the context of horrific events this week, it warned that additional violations of rules would potentially result in suspension.

Twitter added that it reminded users that accounts are not above its regulations

The statement added that the company will continue to be transparent around its policies and their enforcement.

Aside Twitter, Facebook has also ban Trump.

