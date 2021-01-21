Uche Ogbodo celebrates 2 years of celibacy

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide
I wish I was a celeb in America, Nigerian fans ask for giveaway too much” – Actress Uche Ogbodo rants

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has taken to her social media timeline to celebrate two years of being celibate.

Uche Ogbodo on Thursday shared a picture of herself on Instagram as she revealed that her life has taken a new turn since she began her celibacy journey.

“Since I went back to being a Virgin, my life has indeed taken a new turn. 2 years Celibacy no be Beans. I am so happy,” she wrote.

Born in Enugu State, Ogbodo’s journey to Nollywood began following the decision of her father to register her with the Actors Guild of Nigeria in Enugu State. Since her since debut in 2006, she has gone on to star in several films.

