Up-and-coming singer excited as Teni follows her on Twitter, asks for a feature on her song

By San

Nigerian singer, Teni Makanaki has surprised a lucky fan of hers on social media after she followed her and requested to feature on her song.

The overjoyed fan identified as Imimgold on Twitter is an up-and-coming act who commented on a tweet made by Teni and to her utmost surprise, she replied.

See their discourse below:

After making the request of featuring the star, Teni replied, asking her to send the song over and went ahead to follow and sent her a private message.

She wrote: Teni followed me and told me to send a jam for a feature!!!! I’m not crying

