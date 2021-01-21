Valentine’s day:The energy lovers are planning to use for sex & surprises should be used to pray for Nigeria – Ifu Enada

Former BBNaija housemate and reality star Ifu Ennada has expressed her opinion on this year’s valentine day as she stressed that the day should be set aside as a national prayer day for Nigeria instead of the usual lovers activities.

With valentine’s day for this year just some weeks away from now, some couples have taken to social media to oppress others while online vendors have been sharing tips on the type of gifts that should be given out on that day.

However, Ifu Ennada noted that the day should all be about Nigeria and not about lovers.

She took to her Instagram stories to note how great it would be if all lovers pray for Nigeria.

According to Ifu Ennada, all the energy lovers are planning to use for sex, and surprises should be channeled into praying for the country.

She also urged unmarried lovers to sit at home and avoid fornication.

See her message below;