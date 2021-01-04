TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I didn’t date her – Dangote allegedly denies first American…

Another American mistress exposes Dangote’s buttocks in viral…

‘This Is why I don’t respond to insults’: Yul…

“God didn’t give me to cover It” – Moyo Lawal…

My baby is grown – DJ Cuppy excited as she shares recent…

Paternity Fraud: Man dies of heart attack after finding out his…

2020 was for Ned Nwoko, 2021 is for Dangote – Nigerians…

I partied with the king of Dubai’s son last night –…

Moment Cardi B Rushes To Stop ‘Wet A** P*ssy’ Song When She Sees…

Vast of Bracket music group welcomes baby boy (Photo)

Entertainment
By OluA

Nigerian singer, Nwachukwu Ozioko better known as Vast of the popular music group, Bracket, has welcomed a baby boy.

He shared the good news on his Instagram page as he posted photos of the boy whom he welcomed in 2020, the singer wrote

”2020 was both good and a bad year, but in all I thank God Almighty for blessing me with this adorable little man! #Iloveyouboy#”

READ ALSO

Nicki Minaj pens emotional note to her son as she finally…

Family over everything: Zlatan Ibile, his son and baby-mama…

See also: Check out lovely picture of Toyin Abraham’s son, Ire

Bracket are a Nigerian afropop and R&B music duo composed of Obumneme Ali a.k.a. “Smash” and Nwachukwu Ozioko a.k.a. “Vast”.

Bracket started as a three-man music group before a member called Bistop dropped out.

The duo are currently signed to Ape Planet and are best known for releasing hit singles like “Happy Day”, “Yori-Yori” and “Ada Owerri” which received several positive reviews and airplay.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I didn’t date her – Dangote allegedly denies first American mistress, begs…

Another American mistress exposes Dangote’s buttocks in viral video

‘This Is why I don’t respond to insults’: Yul Edochie shares…

“God didn’t give me to cover It” – Moyo Lawal says as she…

My baby is grown – DJ Cuppy excited as she shares recent photos of her…

Paternity Fraud: Man dies of heart attack after finding out his two kids are for…

2020 was for Ned Nwoko, 2021 is for Dangote – Nigerians react to Dangote’s…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Vast of Bracket music group welcomes baby boy (Photo)

Check out lovely picture of Toyin Abraham’s son, Ire

Actress, Mercy Aigbe reveals her daughter, Michelle’s comment on one of…

‘Even as a sacrifice the gods will reject you’ – Anita Joseph…

‘Friendship is not by force’ – BBNaija Mercy replies those…

“She don use teeth buy akara” – 2Face Idibia says as he celebrates his daughter,…

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person in the world to hit 250m followers on IG…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More