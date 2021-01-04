Vast of Bracket music group welcomes baby boy (Photo)

Nigerian singer, Nwachukwu Ozioko better known as Vast of the popular music group, Bracket, has welcomed a baby boy.

He shared the good news on his Instagram page as he posted photos of the boy whom he welcomed in 2020, the singer wrote

”2020 was both good and a bad year, but in all I thank God Almighty for blessing me with this adorable little man! #Iloveyouboy#”

Bracket are a Nigerian afropop and R&B music duo composed of Obumneme Ali a.k.a. “Smash” and Nwachukwu Ozioko a.k.a. “Vast”.

Bracket started as a three-man music group before a member called Bistop dropped out.

The duo are currently signed to Ape Planet and are best known for releasing hit singles like “Happy Day”, “Yori-Yori” and “Ada Owerri” which received several positive reviews and airplay.