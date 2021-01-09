The Nigerian movie industry has lost another veteran actor this week as the latest reports claimed that veteran actor Jim Lawson Maduike is dead.

The reports revealed that Maduike died after complaining of body pains at around 12 pm on Saturday, January 9, 2020.

The Nollywood actor, who was also a radio broadcaster, writer, voice-over artist, filmmaker and television personality featured in more than 150 movies.

This is coming barely a few days after veteran Yoruba actress, Orisa Bunmi passed away.

The veteran actress, a native of Olla area in Kwara State passed on at the age of 60 at her residence in Ibadan, Oyo State. She was said to have died after a brief illness.