Veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo celebrates being the first lawyer from his clan (Video)

Nollywood
By OluA
kanayo.o.kanayo

It was a celebratory mood for veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo as he was celebrated by his community in Imo state for being the first lawyer from his clan.

Recall that the award-winning actor bagged a Degree in Law at the University of Abuja in 2019 and was finally called to bar in September 2020. 

The ace actor who couldn’t hide his excitement has now decided to celebrate the milestone he achieved with the people of his community who were eager to know if it’s true.

Kanayo O. Kanayo hosted some people of his community at his house and celebrated the achievement with them.

Watch videos below;

 

