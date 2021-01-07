Veteran actor, Victor Osuagwu marks his birthday with Fufu as cake (Photos, Video)

Veteran Nollywood actor known for his comic roles, Victor Osuagwu, has taken to social media today to mark his birthday.

He took to his Twitter handle to share photos of himself to mark the day.

The actor wrote;

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!!! CHIEF SIR VICTOR OSUAGWU, OCHI BU NDU 1 OF MBAISE.”

He also took to his Instagram account to share a longer message where he wrote;

“Its Sir. Victor Ifeanyichukwu Osuagwu World Day. Lord Am Grateful For Adding Another Fruitful Year To Me. Give Me D Spirit To Love, Serve n Cherish You More In Jesus Name.”

He also wrote in another post;