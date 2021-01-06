Veteran Yoruba actress, Orisabunmi reportedly dead

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide

According to the reports that have gone viral on social media, veteran Yoruba actress Folake Aremu, popularly known as Orisabunmi, has died.

The report revealed that the talented actress died at the age of 60 on Tuesday night at her residence  in Ibadan, Oyo state.

President of the Theatre Arts And Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) Bolaji Amusan, aka Mr Latin, confirmed she died on Tuesday night.

“She died last night sir,” Mr Latin said.

Orisabunmi was popular from the 80s for her roles as a priestess, pacifist or the good witch in Yoruba  movies.

