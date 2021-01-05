(Video) Bobrisky reveals he has big plans for BBNaija Tacha and Nengi, Nigerians react

Nigerian self-acclaimed male barbie doll and crossdresser, Bobrisky has revealed that he has big plans for Big Brother Naija ex-housemates, Tacha and Nengi.

According to the 28-year-old crossdresser, she loves Nengi and Tacha so much which is why she is planning something big for both of them.

In his words;

“Am planning something big for Tacha and nengi. U guys should wait for it. I love them so much”

Watch the video below;

Am planning something big for Tacha and nengi. U guys should wait for it. I love them so much 🔱 n🗡️ pic.twitter.com/p2aEcoNOrS — BOBRISKY (@BobriskyNG) January 5, 2021

Recall that that Bobrisky was among the top personalities that stormed the birthday party of Tacha and Nengi. The social media brand influencer was seen showing off his spending ability as he showered Tacha and Nengi with cool cash on their birthdays.

In a bid to show appreciation, Tacha, however, took to her social media platforms to declared Bobriksy, as one of the nicest woman ever.