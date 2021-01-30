TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


(Video) Mixed reactions as BBNaija Tacha and singer, LAX spark dating rumours

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Some social media users have reacted to the video of Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tacha and sensation singer, LAX that surfaced on social media.

In the video, the reality star was seen spending some quality time with the billionaire’s son and it was quite obvious that they were enjoying each others company. The videos on the two of them have however sparked up rumours that they are dating.

Sharing the video of Instagram, Tacha wrote;

“Zaza was too sure the money wasn’t in there!! I ran him streeetz I should even say I’m gifted with my guessing Game…
@izzlax Run me my check!!”

See some comments the video generated below;

@manificient26 wrote “They look so cute together, their children would be so cute! Omo”

@cynthiachinny_fabrics wrote “They look so cute ooo…if my Tacha is happy am happy”

@o_bissy wrote “Ship werey wo bayi…Let people’s friendship bloom in peace na so una go just ruin every beautiful friendship with una werey ship”

@therealuduak wrote, “Tacha is very pretty and they look good together.”

Watch the videos below;

 

Via Instagram
