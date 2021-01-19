Video of Actress, Toyin Abraham attempting to kiss a beggar surfaces on social media, Nigerians react

Video of Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham attempting to kiss a beggar has surfaced on social media.

In the video which is presently going viral, the mother of one was seen kissing a little girl who was begging on the streets, while she was stuck in traffic.

Toyin who was very friendly with the little girl blew her countless kisses and eventually dashed her some token.

Watch the video below;

See how Nigerians reacted to this below;

@raymondpeters_ wrote “Clout chasing at every opportunity. I hate these Naija celebs’

@sisi_riyike wrote “Some things are really not necessary”

@hes____black wrote “Let the beggars feel loved at least”

@mixta.effizy wrote “When helping people don’t let anyone know and don’t record it, do not post it”

@fergiedoll_101 wrote “Toyin is so real…I won’t call this clout chasing…she has always been like that.”