Video of actress, Toyin Abraham exchanging words with areas boys surfaces, Nigerians react

Video of Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham exchanging words with area boys has surfaced on Instagram

In the video, the mother of one was seen having a one on one conversation with some area boys who attacked her while on the set of her new movie titled ‘Ige’.

According to Toyin, the area boys stormed the location where they were shooting the movie, to demand some money.

Captioning the video, Toyin wrote;

“How to handle area boys onset…Yes we love them”

Watch the video below;

See some reactions the video generated below;

@pay2shopmaide wrote “Area girl meets area boys”

@bagssplace wrote “Is dis even ideal? How can they want to collect money just cos odas are working in dier hood! Na wa o”

@lawoletomi wrote “Respect,na to give dem sense of belonging, dem go sit down”

@idealzaddy wrote “Dat one dey feel important as he dey adjust agbada. Werey “