TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

24hrs after Omotola was accused of an affair with Oshiomole,…

Police van kill mother, child while chasing suspected yahoo boys…

Watch the moment Donald Trump left the White House for the last…

‘Meeting You On Facebook Wasn’t A Mistake’ – Actor Junior Pope…

Kanayo O Kanayo Shares Lovely Throwback Photo With His Beautiful…

Bobrisky talks about his rumoured fight with Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian Couple Buys Their First House 2 years After Relocating…

‘Real men don’t shave their armpits’ –…

Odunlade Adekola organizes surprise birthday for his alleged side…

Video of actress, Toyin Abraham exchanging words with areas boys surfaces, Nigerians react

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Video of Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham exchanging words with area boys has surfaced on Instagram

In the video, the mother of one was seen having a one on one conversation with some area boys who attacked her while on the set of her new movie titled ‘Ige’.

According to Toyin, the area boys stormed the location where they were shooting the movie, to demand some money.

READ ALSO

Actress, Iyabo Ojo gushes over her two children, says she is…

‘Are you are a witch?’ – Lizzy Anjorin…

Captioning the video, Toyin wrote;

“How to handle area boys onset…Yes we love them”

Watch the video below;

See some reactions the video generated below;

@pay2shopmaide wrote “Area girl meets area boys”

@bagssplace wrote “Is dis even ideal? How can they want to collect money just cos odas are working in dier hood! Na wa o”

@lawoletomi wrote “Respect,na to give dem sense of belonging, dem go sit down”

@idealzaddy wrote “Dat one dey feel important as he dey adjust agbada. Werey “

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

24hrs after Omotola was accused of an affair with Oshiomole, chats between her…

Police van kill mother, child while chasing suspected yahoo boys In Warri…

Watch the moment Donald Trump left the White House for the last time as US…

‘Meeting You On Facebook Wasn’t A Mistake’ – Actor Junior Pope Celebrates His…

Kanayo O Kanayo Shares Lovely Throwback Photo With His Beautiful Children

Bobrisky talks about his rumoured fight with Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian Couple Buys Their First House 2 years After Relocating To Canada

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Video of actress, Toyin Abraham exchanging words with areas boys surfaces,…

Fuji Icon, Pasuma celebrates his first love on her birthday

Peter of Psquare pens down lovely birthday message to his…

Davido shares sultry pictures of his first female signee, Liya

Girls don’t need men to feel like women – Tacha

“My son going through spiritual challenge” – Doyin Okupe reacts to…

BBNaija’s Neo encourages men to normalize praying for their women

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More