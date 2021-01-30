Video of Alaafin of Oyo showing off some romantic dance moves with one of his queens generates comments on social media

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Video of Alaafin of Oyo showing off some romantic dance moves with one of his queens has generated lots of comments on social media.

In the video, the 82-year-old was seen dancing and having a nice time with one of his young queens.

Some concerned Nigerians have however reacted differently to this vide. See some of their comments below;

@yvonnefred24 wrote “This man is the one using Kayamanta for all these girls ohh trust mee”

@alexdoubleup14 wrote “Why not Nah… anyone who is this happy and strong in that age is blessed”

@pauldenniso wrote, “this s what money and power have cause, a young girl of 24 who suppose to be with a young man of his age or differences 5 or 10yrs abv, is dancing jamjamlin love with his great-grandpa, karma someday.”

@mauton_fashion_line wrote “If you’re rich any of your dancing steps will always make sense too people”

@euniceokwari wrote “Alaafin is Ageless ooo”

Watch the video below;

Via Twitter
