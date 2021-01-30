Video of Alaafin of Oyo showing off some romantic dance moves with one of his queens generates comments on social media

In the video, the 82-year-old was seen dancing and having a nice time with one of his young queens.

Some concerned Nigerians have however reacted differently to this vide. See some of their comments below;

@yvonnefred24 wrote “This man is the one using Kayamanta for all these girls ohh trust mee”

@alexdoubleup14 wrote “Why not Nah… anyone who is this happy and strong in that age is blessed”

@pauldenniso wrote, “this s what money and power have cause, a young girl of 24 who suppose to be with a young man of his age or differences 5 or 10yrs abv, is dancing jamjamlin love with his great-grandpa, karma someday.”

@mauton_fashion_line wrote “If you’re rich any of your dancing steps will always make sense too people”

@euniceokwari wrote “Alaafin is Ageless ooo”

Watch the video below;