Video of BBNaija Ike in bed with two ladies sparks controversy

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Video of Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Ike in bed with two ladies has sparked up controversy on social media.

In the video, Ike who just returned back to America was seen in bed, having a nice time with two ladies by his sides.

This video surfaced on the internet a few hours after his ex-girlfriend, Mercy was spotted with a new guy, having fun inside a club.

READ ALSO

‘She belongs to the streets’ – Nigerians…

BBNaija Cindy narrowly escapes death on her 25th birthday

Watch the video below;

See how social media users reacted to this video;

@lovenlttt wrote, “This guy is so happy to be single … He’s living his best life.. good for him!”

@mz_france wrote “Women plenty for this world, I don’t think ike is losing sleep over his ex”

@blankingly wrote “He’s trying too hard abeg”

@hecallsmepinky wrote “U dey console urself u and mercy una nor well”

@mercyoronsaye wrote “This Ike na correct Gangster sha..see face”

@samawati_blue wrote “Signs of depression. He must be taking the break up heavy”

Via Instagram
