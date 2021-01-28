(Video) Singer, Zlatan Ibile denies DJ Cuppy Otedola, says he does not know her

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Sensational Nigerian singer, Zlatan Ibile has denied knowing billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy Otedola.

Zlatan made this revelation in a recent interview on The Switch show, where he clarified the controversy once and for all by denying ever knowing DJ Cuppy.

Recall that a few days ago, the 28-year-old Disc Jockey cried out that the singer Zlatan Ibile blocked her on WhatsApp and Instagram for reasons unknown to her.

Despite working together on her song “Gelato” in 2019, Cuppy in a tweet said she doesn’t know why he blocked her on social media. She said they were friends and their song ‘Gelato’ was a hit.

When asked what transpired between him and the Dj, Zlatan interrupted by asking “is she an artist,” before finally stating that he does not know who that is.

Watch the video below;

Via Twitter
