Waje snubs ‘Stingy Women Association’ for ‘Cheerful Givers Association’, displays ID Card

Popular singer, Waje has also joined in the ongoing associations trend that went viral during the week.

Waje in a post via her timeline pledged her support for the Cheerful Givers Association of Nigeria as against the Stingy Women Association .

The singer also shared a picture of her Identification (ID) card as she was appointed the minister of budget and national planning of the association.

