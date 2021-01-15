TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as comedienne Mummy Wa transforms to real ‘Freaky…

‘He is Ageless’ – Nkechi Blessing gushes over…

The moment BBNaija’s Lilo Aderogba displayed her twerking skills…

Patoranking and Yemi Alade spark dating rumour as they flirt with…

“I Can Die Tonight” – Man Who Went Viral For Buying His…

‘She belongs to the streets’ – Nigerians drag…

Never give up if a guy tells you he has a girlfriend, go ahead…

Instagram comedian, Taaooma called out over failure to deliver a…

Orisabunmi’s nephew finally reveal cause of death of Orisabunmi,…

Waje snubs ‘Stingy Women Association’ for ‘Cheerful Givers Association’, displays ID Card

Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular singer, Waje has also joined in the ongoing associations trend that went viral during the week.

Waje in a post via her timeline pledged her support for the Cheerful Givers Association of Nigeria as against  the Stingy Women Association .

The singer also shared a picture of her Identification (ID) card as she was appointed the minister of budget and national planning of the association.

READ ALSO

Waje reveals how pregnancy got her banished from the Church…

Waje opens up on why she is yet to get married at 39

See also: 2face celebrates lookalike son, Nino on his 15th birthday

“With tears in my eyes and with gratitude. With my full chest of pride I pledge my loyalty to this office that I have been given.

“I was fine with my matron role but someone found me worthy and sent this,” she wrote.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as comedienne Mummy Wa transforms to real ‘Freaky Freaky’ in…

‘He is Ageless’ – Nkechi Blessing gushes over actor, Ramsey…

The moment BBNaija’s Lilo Aderogba displayed her twerking skills ahead of her…

Patoranking and Yemi Alade spark dating rumour as they flirt with each other on…

“I Can Die Tonight” – Man Who Went Viral For Buying His Baby Mama A Push…

‘She belongs to the streets’ – Nigerians drag BBNaija Mercy…

Never give up if a guy tells you he has a girlfriend, go ahead –…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Actress Peace Onuoha Builds Her First House, Dedicates It To Her Late Father

BBNaija’s Leo recounts how his principal got sacked on the day he was meant to…

Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney retires from playing football

“You can’t be a feminist and a christian” – Reno Omokri…

Waje snubs ‘Stingy Women Association’ for ‘Cheerful Givers…

2face celebrates lookalike son, Nino on his 15th birthday

I can’t believe it – Nigerians react to new photos of Yemi Alade

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More