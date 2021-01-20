Watch as BBNaija’s Erica Nlewedim goes parasailing in Dubai (Video)

BBNaija lockdown housemate, Erica Nlewedim seems to be enjoying the moment of her life as she has uploaded a video of her parasailing in Dubai.

From the caption of the video, she revealed it was her first experience in parasailing, however it was an exciting moment for her as she looked all happy.

Erica has been in Dubai for days, touring the city for fun.

She shared the video and captioned it;

“I went parasailing for the first time and I had so much fun although I was scared at first if you want to go parasailing to call @travelbeta on 07001110111 “+

Watch the video below: