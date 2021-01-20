TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BussItChallenge gone wrong as baby laughs hard at mom (Video)

‘She is your twin’ – Nigerians react as Etinosa…

Mixed reactions as a disabled mother shares birthday photos of…

The blogger may be right, I know someone she has slept with…

Omotola Jalade blows hot as Instagram blogger accuses her of…

Video of Actress, Toyin Abraham attempting to kiss a beggar…

Beautiful Nigerian Lady Who Fries Yellow Garri For A Living…

Wife gives her husband a list of chores to do before he can make…

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare reveals why she sleeps Naked at…

Watch as BBNaija’s Erica Nlewedim goes parasailing in Dubai (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide

BBNaija lockdown housemate, Erica Nlewedim seems to be enjoying the moment of her life as she has uploaded a video of her parasailing in Dubai.

From the caption of the video, she revealed it was her first experience in parasailing, however it was an exciting moment for her as she looked all happy.

Erica has been in Dubai for days, touring the city for fun.

READ ALSO

BBNaija: “Tell her to cook her own first”- Neo reacts…

Nigerians drag Ka3na after declaring herself as the most…

See also: Actress Omowunmi Ajiboye recounts how her son escaped from Abeokuta tanker explosion

She shared the video and captioned it;

“I went parasailing for the first time and I had so much fun although I was scared at first😂😂 if you want to go parasailing to call @travelbeta on 07001110111 💋“+

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BussItChallenge gone wrong as baby laughs hard at mom (Video)

‘She is your twin’ – Nigerians react as Etinosa finally shows…

Mixed reactions as a disabled mother shares birthday photos of her 3-month-old…

The blogger may be right, I know someone she has slept with – Man reacts…

Omotola Jalade blows hot as Instagram blogger accuses her of having an affair…

Video of Actress, Toyin Abraham attempting to kiss a beggar surfaces on social…

Beautiful Nigerian Lady Who Fries Yellow Garri For A Living Showcases Her Work…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Wizkid excited as his baby mamas, Shola and Jada settle their difference and his…

The 4th floor of life looks great – Timi Dakolo celebrates 40th birthday

”l bought cups of rice on credit” – Singer, Chioma Jesus recounts grass to grace…

Filmmaker apologises for falsely accusing Taaooma

Watch as BBNaija’s Erica Nlewedim goes parasailing in Dubai (Video)

Actress Omowunmi Ajiboye recounts how her son escaped from Abeokuta tanker…

IK Ogbonna’s ex-wife Sonia shares sultry photo for birthday

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More