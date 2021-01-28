Watch as BBNaija’s Nengi shows off dance steps as she arrives in Ghana for meet and greet (Video)

Popular Big Brother Naija star Nengi has arrived in Ghana where she was welcome in style for a meet and greet with fans and lovers.

According to the report, Nengi arrived in Ghana on Thursday and was welcomed at the airport by fans who were glad meet her.

In a show of excitement, the reality queen took time to show some dance steps.

See also: Bobrisky gifts a loyal fan N1Million, a phone and an all expense paid trip to Dubai for tattooing his face on her body

Watch video below;

Nengi has become one of the most popular housemates from the BBNaija lockdown edition.

Recall that she recently signed a top deal with Guinness and many of fans took to social media to celebrate with her.