Watch as BBNaija’s Neo shows off unbelievable swimming skills underwater (Video)

BBNaija lockdown housemate, Neo has left a lot of Nigerians astonished on social media after he flaunted some unbelievable professional swimming skills underwater in a recent video he shared on his timeline.

In the video that has gone viral on various social media platforms, Neo was seen taking charge of the swimming pool leaving fans and followers fascinated as they took to their social media handles to hail him.

See also: Naira Marley reacts to video of students arrested for being Marlians

Neo swam hands-off, danced underwater, did somersaults, and also walked on his hands with his legs out of the water.

Watch the video below.

Neo was one of the finalists in the BBNaija lockdown edition.