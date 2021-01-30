Watch as Don Jazzy and Peruzzi advise men ahead of Valentine’s day (Video)

Ahead of this year valentines day, Nigerian artistes Don Jazzy and Peruzzi have taken to social media to issue advice to men.

Don Jazzy and Peruzzi in their statement stressed that men should define their relationship with their girlfriends before buying them valentine gifts.

In the video shared on Donjazzy’s Instagram page, the singers warned men to be careful on Valentine’s Day before they end up buying gifts for another man’s girlfriend.

“This valentine, before you buy anything, ask your partner, what are we? No go buy gift for another person babe” They said.

Watch the video below

Don Jazzy was recently in the news when he lamented on women sending him silhouette challenge video in his DM.

