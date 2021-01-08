Watch as former president Obasanjo dances & exercises to keep himself fit (video)

A video of former president, Olusegun Obasanjo doing some workout while dancing to music playing in the background has surfaced on the internet.

The former president who was adorned in a face cap, trousers, and white sneakers was seen alongside some people in what looked like a workout session.

The former president was seen displaying different workout positions while his co-workout participants hailed him.

The video has gathered massive reactions online and many Nigerians took to their handle to react.

Watch video below;

