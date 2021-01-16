Watch as Mercy Johnson hawks fufu in a movie role (Video)

Nollywood A list actress Mercy Johnson is one actress that is known for her versatile skills when it comes to acting.

This comes as she shared a video of herself hawking fufu in a movie on Instagram on Thursday.

“May God crown our every effort with success…..TGIF A true life story on motherhood,” she captioned the post.

See also: Seyi Shay leaves many in speechless as she goes completely nude in new photo shoot

Watch video below;

Mercy Johnson has starred in so many movies including Hustlers, Kiss My Pain, Royal Tears and Entanglement, among others.

She has been hailed by many of her colleagues in the industry.

Aside this Mercy Johnson is a mother of four and married to her lovely husband Prince Okojie.