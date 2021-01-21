Watch the moment Joe Biden called a Nigerian family to invite them to the White House (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Olumide

A Nigerian immigrant family, from Ibadan, Oyo state recently got a call from Pres. Joe Biden, which lasted for over12 minutes.

Biden noted that they were randomly selected from a list of campaign donors as he appreciated them for their support.

The president also had a chat with Dr Oke’s daughters, Josephine and Beatrice and also extended to them an invitation to the White House.

Josephine, 12, and her father spoke to First Lady Jill Biden as well.

During the 12-minutes call, Biden praised Josephine for her intelligence and even cracked jokes with her. He also spoke to her father and asked where in Nigeria he’s from.

Watch video below;

