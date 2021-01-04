Watch the moment the 117th US Congress prayer ended With “Amen And A Woman” (video)

Democrat Representative Emanuel Cleaver has provoked fury by closing a congressional prayer with the words ‘amen and a woman’.

The Missouri pastor was asked to deliver the prayer to open the 117th Congress on Sunday, and decided to make a gender neutral address.

But after the video was posted online, many pointed out to Cleaver that amen is Latin for ‘so be it’ and has no reference to gender.

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler said on Twitter: ‘It’s not a gendered word.

‘Unfortunately, facts are irrelevant to progressives. Unbelievable.’

Cleaver also mentioned the Hindu god Brahma as he gave his prayer to Congress.

He said: ‘We ask it in the name of the monotheistic God, Brahma, and “god” known by many names by many different faiths.’

‘Amen and a woman.’

Source: Dailymail UK

Watch video below;