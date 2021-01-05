Watch the viral video of spa offering snake massage in Egypt

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Olumide

A spa in Cairo is offering a live snake massage for its visitors, and it is not for the faint-hearted. The people visiting the place can choose from several types of massages by non-venomous snakes. The spa owner also claims that snake massages are proven to reduce muscle and joint pain while also improving blood circulation and releasing endorphins.

In the massage, live snakes slither on the customer’s back and face to give them relief from pain. According to Reuters, the spa is hoping to change the perception around snakes by introducing this massage.

The news agency also shared a video of the massage place in which a customer can be seen taking the snake massage. Reuters shared the video with the caption, “This massage at a Cairo spa is not for the faint-hearted (sic).”
After being shared, the video instantly went viral. Netizens were left terrified after watching the clip.

