Wetin happen – Teni responds as Stingy Women Association of Nigeria SWAN sends her ID card

As the competition between the Stingy Men Association and Stingy Women Association continues to grow on social media, it looks like both sides are doing everything possible to add celebrities to their respective associations.

In a recent move to add singer Teni to their association, the Stingy Women Association of Nigeria SWAN sent a membership ID card to her and got an unexpected response.

See also: Mr Eazi, Praiz, DJ Neptune and others join Stingy Men Association of Nigeria SMAN as Don Jazzy releases anthem (Video)

Teni who seems not to understand what was going responded by saying ‘Wetin happen.’

See her tweet below;

On the other hand, the Stingy Men association have been able to add male celebrities to their group and it seems to be trending very fast.