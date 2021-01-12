Wetin you dey find? – Nigerians react as Adekunle Gold inquires the price for BBNaija forms

With 2021 barely some weeks old, it looks like some Nigerians are already looking forward to Big Brother Naija reality show for this year.

One of those who can’t wait for the commencement of the show is Nigerian highlife singer, songwriter, and graphic designer Adekunle Kosoko better known as Adekunle Gold.

Adekunle Gold recently took to Twitter to inquire from his fans and followers how he can get a Big Brother Naija form to buy and also the price for it.

Most of his fans and followers have reacted to his post. While some made fun of him wanting to go to BBNaija, others were inquisitive and tried to question his reason.

See reactions to the post

Omo how much be BBN form?! — AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) January 11, 2021

wetin you dey find? — victorious 🐝 (@pejubabyy) January 11, 2021