‘What a 32-year-old woman chooses to do with her body shouldn’t be a problem’- Nkechi Blessing fires trolls

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has angrily fired at social media trolls who accuse of being a prostitute.

According to the 32-year-old, she is old enough to choose what she wants to do with her body and that should not be a problem for anyone.

Describing these people as a low life frustrated fools, Nkechi advised that they should mind a business that pays them.

Taking to Instagram to pass this message, the businesswoman wrote;

“Some low life frustrated idiots on the gram are always quick to open their gutter mouth and call a woman Bitch, prostitute, you Fk this, FK that!!! And I am supposed to cry my eyes out? Or feel bad? When I do not remember telling you or anyone else I was a virgin that hasn’t had sex before? Ya, all must be moving mad…it’s high time all this frustrated internet troll get a better Line…Pathetic set of losers!!! What a 32-year-old woman chooses to do with her body shouldn’t be your generational problem… Mind the business that pays you… PERIODTTTT!!!”