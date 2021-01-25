TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

You offered me N1m every month to keep my mouth shut but I…

‘You Can’t Take ‘Jenifa’ Anywhere’ – Funke Akindele’s Husband…

Dangote sues American mistress for exposing his buttocks on…

Another Nollywood actor, Dan Nkolagu is dead

Actress, Kemi Afolabi joins the league of Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe…

‘A woman’s happiest day is not her wedding day’…

Lady Spotted Inside Church Pushing Up Her Gown To Show Off Her…

Toyin Lawani advises people with maids and staff after…

Naira Marley reacts to video of students arrested for being…

‘What a 32-year-old woman chooses to do with her body shouldn’t be a problem’- Nkechi Blessing fires trolls

Entertainment
By Kafayat
nkechi-blessing

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has angrily fired at social media trolls who accuse of being a prostitute.

According to the 32-year-old, she is old enough to choose what she wants to do with her body and that should not be a problem for anyone.

Describing these people as a low life frustrated fools, Nkechi advised that they should mind a business that pays them.

READ ALSO

Actress, Kemi Afolabi joins the league of Iyabo Ojo, Mercy…

Video of actress, Toyin Abraham exchanging words with areas…

Taking to Instagram to pass this message, the businesswoman wrote;

“Some low life frustrated idiots on the gram are always quick to open their gutter mouth and call a woman Bitch, prostitute, you Fk this, FK that!!! And I am supposed to cry my eyes out? Or feel bad? When I do not remember telling you or anyone else I was a virgin that hasn’t had sex before? Ya, all must be moving mad…it’s high time all this frustrated internet troll get a better Line…Pathetic set of losers!!! What a 32-year-old woman chooses to do with her body shouldn’t be your generational problem… Mind the business that pays you… PERIODTTTT!!!”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

You offered me N1m every month to keep my mouth shut but I refused –…

‘You Can’t Take ‘Jenifa’ Anywhere’ – Funke Akindele’s Husband Cries Out After…

Dangote sues American mistress for exposing his buttocks on social media

Another Nollywood actor, Dan Nkolagu is dead

Actress, Kemi Afolabi joins the league of Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe as she becomes…

‘A woman’s happiest day is not her wedding day’ –…

Lady Spotted Inside Church Pushing Up Her Gown To Show Off Her Thighs As Pastor…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Passengers reportedly kidnapped on Lagos-Benin-Ore road (Video)

‘What a 32-year-old woman chooses to do with her body shouldn’t be a…

Lady Spotted Inside Church Pushing Up Her Gown To Show Off Her Thighs As Pastor…

You offered me N1m every month to keep my mouth shut but I refused –…

I sat at the owner’s side – Celebrity stylist, Abbyke Domina says as…

Cheers to the holiday – BBNaija’s Dorathy shares video and pictures…

‘Too much women can destroy you’ – Reno Omokri advises men to stop…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More