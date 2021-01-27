“When are ya gonna put it in?” VP Kamala Harris jokes after getting her second COVID vaccine dose (Video)

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday took her second dose of the coronavirus vaccine in a televised setting at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and urged Americans to get vaccinated.

“I want to urge everyone to take the vaccine when it is your turn,” Harris told C-SPAN viewers on Tuesday. “It will save your life.”

Harris received her first vaccine dose on December 29.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the VP while receiving the dose of her vaccine jokingly asked if the doctor was done as she never felt any pain in what seems to be a harmless procedure.

Watch the video below: