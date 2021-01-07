TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


When i was drinking ‘pure water’ where was the hell – Crossdresser James Brown says no one should preach to him

Social Media drama
By Olumide
james brown

Popular Crossdresser James Brown in a recent statement has sent a stern warning to people not to preach to him about his lifestyle.

James Brown said people have been intimidating him about Hell and according to him, he was already suffering in hell when he had nothing to eat.

In his own words he said;

“Let’s be guided, i don’t want anybody to come and preach for me, “James, what you are doing, you will go to hell”, which rubbish hell ?

It’s your father and mother that will go to hell. When i was drinking ‘pure water’ where was the hell. I don’t want nonsense in this 2021.”

