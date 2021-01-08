‘Why i am a successful entrepreneur’ – Actress and bleaching expert, Bimbo Ogunnowo opens up

Fast-rising Yoruba Nollywood actress and bleaching expert, Abimbola Ogunnowo have opened up on why she is a successful entrepreneur.

According to the business mogul, she is a successful entrepreneur because she is always comfortable and she has the ability to multitask.

Bimbo who is the CEO of “Extreme Clothing and “Extreme Beauty Palace”, mentioned that she knows how to look good in anything and everything she wears and she is very beautiful.

Sharing an adorable video of herself, the light-skinned curvy actress wrote;

‘I look absolutely stunning in everything and anything !!! One of the reasons why I am comfortable being an entrepreneur is my look, my body and how I can multitask with no stress!! No doubt I am indeed of a beauty!’

Watch the video below;