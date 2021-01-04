‘Why i go naked on social media’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo reveals

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has revealed why she likes to go naked on social media.

According to the 34-year-old,  she likes to post her nude photos in order to thank God for saving her life.

Recounting on how she almost lost her life in 2020, Uche emphasized that flaunting her breasts is the least she could do for being alive despite all the hurdles she passed last year.

This comes after Nigerians dragged the Igbo born actress for sharing an unclad photo of herself.

In her words;

“I almost died in 2020 and unah say make i no show bobi ?.. If i have to show all sef in appreciation for my life, i will, Dead body no dey marry! F*ck y’all”

See the post below:

Via Instagram
