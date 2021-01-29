‘Why Zlatan blocked and denied DJ Cuppy’ – Davido’s PA reveals

Davido’s PA, Isreal DMW has revealed the reason why sensational singer, Zlatan blocked billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy Otedola on all social media platforms and also denied her publicly.

Recall that in a recent Interview, Zlatan denied ever knowing DJ Cuppy when he was asked why he decided to block the DJ.

Reacting to this, Isreal disclosed that DJ Cuppy used Zlatan to make money and refused to remit some of the money made to the singer. This he said was unfair Zlatan’s path, hence the reason why he took a bold step by staying away from her.

In his words;

“Kudus to someone like Zlatan, who took a bold step, by flushing out a full fake friend like Cuppy, who was just using his head, all in the name of my papa na Otedola. Zlatan did a hit collabo with her, ordinary one kobo, he no see. She also took Zlatan to Abuja for fundraising, where she made billions of naira and didn’t even remember Zee for one kobo till tomorrow. No accommodation, no feeding. Zlatan had to even spend his own personal money to cater for everyone including me. Dis na 2021 abeg.”

In addition, Isreal said “Never you pretend to be happy when you’re fully not”