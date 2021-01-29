TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress, Mercy Johnson pens down tributes to her look alike…

RMD shares lovely family photos to mark his wife’s 49th birthday

Actress, Kemi Afolabi on bed rest after housewarming party…

Ladies bare it all in the latest social media dance trend,…

‘This is shameful’ – Nigerians drag Ultimate…

Actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola ‘adopts’ a girl child after…

Bobrisky gifts a loyal fan N1Million, a phone and an all expense…

Watch as BBNaija’s Nengi shows off dance steps as she arrives in…

Nkechi Blessing takes sister, and her personal photographer on an…

‘Why Zlatan blocked and denied DJ Cuppy’ – Davido’s PA reveals

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Davido’s PA, Isreal  DMW has revealed the reason why sensational singer, Zlatan blocked billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy Otedola on all social media platforms and also denied her publicly.

Recall that in a recent Interview, Zlatan denied ever knowing DJ Cuppy when he was asked why he decided to block the DJ.

Reacting to this, Isreal disclosed that DJ Cuppy used Zlatan to make money and refused to remit some of the money made to the singer. This he said was unfair Zlatan’s path, hence the reason why he took a bold step by staying away from her.

READ ALSO

(Video) Singer, Zlatan Ibile denies DJ Cuppy Otedola, says…

My Dad always reminds me that when you die, you don’t…

In his words;

“Kudus to someone like Zlatan, who took a bold step, by flushing out a full fake friend like Cuppy, who was just using his head, all in the name of my papa na Otedola. Zlatan did a hit collabo with her, ordinary one kobo, he no see. She also took Zlatan to Abuja for fundraising, where she made billions of naira and didn’t even remember Zee for one kobo till tomorrow. No accommodation, no feeding. Zlatan had to even spend his own personal money to cater for everyone including me. Dis na 2021 abeg.”

In addition, Isreal said “Never you pretend to be happy when you’re fully not”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress, Mercy Johnson pens down tributes to her look alike younger sister and…

RMD shares lovely family photos to mark his wife’s 49th birthday

Actress, Kemi Afolabi on bed rest after housewarming party (Photo)

Ladies bare it all in the latest social media dance trend, #Silhouettechallenge…

‘This is shameful’ – Nigerians drag Ultimate love reality show…

Actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola ‘adopts’ a girl child after years of…

Bobrisky gifts a loyal fan N1Million, a phone and an all expense paid trip to…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

‘Why Zlatan blocked and denied DJ Cuppy’ – Davido’s PA…

“Proudly Gay” – Popular Nollywood Actor Uche Maduagwu…

‘I have a crush on my pastor who is married’ – Lady says as she…

BBNaija: “His parents did a good job” – Nengi says as she…

Actor, Uche Maduagwu comes out as ‘gay’

“I have a girlfriend” – Don Jazzy cries out as women send…

Nigerians excited as Wande Coal makes cameo appearance in Davido’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More