Wife gives her husband a list of chores to do before he can make love to her (Photo)

A woman recently gave her husband a to do list before he can have her.

This comes as the man took to social media to show the funny list of chores his woman gave him with detailed instructions on cleaning the bathroom of their apartment.

The woman specified that she will only open her ‘pum pum’ for him that night only if the tasks are completed.

See also: Beautiful Nigerian Lady Who Fries Yellow Garri For A Living Showcases Her Work On Social Media

A lot of reactions trailed the post as many found it funny, while others urged the man to do what madam said so as to be able to get the “pum pum” at night.

See the post below: