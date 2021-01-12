Wife in tears as Husband surprises her with live performance from Tope Alabi to celebrate her 40th birthday. (Video)

A Nigerian husband recently went viral on popular photo-sharing app, Instagram after he shocked his wife with performance from her favourite Gospel artist at their home to celebrate her 40th birthday.

It was so emotional that it has left many shedding tears of joy.

According to the reports, it was Tope Kimb 40th birthday and her husband had favourite gospel singer, Tope Alabi pay her a surprise home visit.

It was too much for the wife as she was overwhelmed.

Below are some of the reactions to the video;

Pastor Mrs Tolu Ijogun, wrote “Awwww this made me cry happy tears!!! How beautiful.. God bless Mama Tope Alabi”,

Kemi Adetiba, wrote “I am crying”

Watch video below;