TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Classy: Watch as Wizkid and Burna Boy play the ‘Ayo’…

Veteran actor Jim Lawson Maduike is dead!

A Widower In His 60’s And A Divorcee In Her 50’s Find Love Again!…

Nigerians advise Toyin Abraham not to do DNA for her son, Ire

Sister of late Nollywood star Orisabunmi dies, days after…

Simi warns parents, threatens children who will be attending the…

Wizkid’s first baby mama, Shola Ogudu narrowly escapes…

If you found out how some people make their money, you’d stop…

‘God made a mistake creating me a man’ –…

Wife of billionaire lotto businessman, Kessington Adebutu is dead

News
By Olumide

According to PUNCH reports, Mrs Rosemary Adebutu who was one of the wives of the owner of Premier Lotto, Chief Kessington Adebutu, has passed away.

The report revealed she died in a highbrow hospital on Lagos Island on Saturday afternoon after a brief illness.

A close associate of the bereaved billionaire, Chief Kola Oyefeso, confirmed the news to Sunday PUNCH on Saturday night.

READ ALSO

Video of a Nigerian pastor raising a dead woman ignites…

#JusticeForRichard: Tears flow as parents of boy who died at…

It was gathered that the deceased was the mother of Temitope, the estranged wife of Olujonwo, the son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The deceased was said to have suddenly developed a mild illness at her Ikoyi home and was rushed to the hospital, where she gave up the ghost. It was, however, not clear the health condition of the deceased.

But Oyefeso said her death had no connection with COVID-19.

He said, “Yes, he (Adebutu) lost one of his wives today’s (Saturday) afternoon. It is true.”

When asked whether it had to do with COVID-19, he said, “No. It has nothing to do with it.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Classy: Watch as Wizkid and Burna Boy play the ‘Ayo’ game with…

Veteran actor Jim Lawson Maduike is dead!

A Widower In His 60’s And A Divorcee In Her 50’s Find Love Again! See Beautiful…

Nigerians advise Toyin Abraham not to do DNA for her son, Ire

Sister of late Nollywood star Orisabunmi dies, days after brother’s death

Simi warns parents, threatens children who will be attending the same school…

Wizkid’s first baby mama, Shola Ogudu narrowly escapes death in a ghastly…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Wife of billionaire lotto businessman, Kessington Adebutu is dead

Sister of late Nollywood star Orisabunmi dies, days after brother’s death

Nigerians advise Toyin Abraham not to do DNA for her son, Ire

Actress, Linda Ejiofor pens down tribute to her 6 months old son

‘God made a mistake creating me a man’ – Bobrisky laments…

Money Will Never Make You Feel Fulfilled In Life’ — Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde

“I won’t block you on WhatsApp and Instagram” – Comedian Basket Mouth…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More